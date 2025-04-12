A severe dust storm in Delhi triggered major flight delays and diversions, leading to chaotic scenes at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3. Passengers, particularly those flying with Air India, reported stampede-like conditions, blaming the airline for poor coordination. Affected travellers shared visuals of overcrowded boarding gates, long queues, and people sitting on the floor with luggage on their heads. According to officials, air traffic congestion post-storm caused cascading delays. Airport sources confirmed the situation worsened due to the late arrival of diverted flights. Netizens took to social media to express frustration, slamming the mismanagement and lack of communication. Authorities are yet to issue a formal apology or solution. Delhi Dust Storm: 15 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport After Dust Storm and Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Air India Issues Travel Advisory.

Chaos at Delhi Airport

There is a complete chaos at @DelhiAirport There is one runway out of action for maintenance and the ground staff can’t handle the chaos. This is actually an unsafe situation for the people in so many aspects.@republic pic.twitter.com/CPr4ZTa4DS — bhakt (@BharatKanyaa) April 12, 2025

Best Airport of South Asia, IGI T3 today at 7 am... utter chaos... passangers treated worse than cattles pic.twitter.com/rDkWqtegzy — Dr Shalabh Kumar (@dr_shalabh) April 12, 2025

Passengers Slam Air India

Ultra mismanagement and stampede like situation at Terminal 3, New Delhi Airport due to poor mismanagement by airport management and @airindia @PMOIndia, @narendramodi please intervene immediately to save us from any big incident. pic.twitter.com/dhIZoEElzs — Vipul Singh (@Vipul_sing) April 12, 2025

