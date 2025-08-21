A wedding celebration in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu district, turned tragic on Tuesday night when a woman collapsed and died while dancing. The deceased, identified as Jeeva from Kancheepuram, had attended her friend’s son’s wedding with her husband, Gnanam. As part of the festivities, popular playback singer Velmurugan performed live and invited guests to dance on stage. Jeeva enthusiastically joined in but suddenly collapsed mid-dance. Despite immediate first aid and being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. The shocking incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media, leaving attendees stunned. Police have taken note of the incident, though doctors suspect a sudden health complication led to her untimely death. Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video).

Sudden Death in Tamil Nadu

19 Aug 25 : A woman collapsed due to #ChipShot and died while dancing at a wedding reception in Mamallapuram, in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district on Tuesday night.#heartattack2025 💉 pic.twitter.com/xO0f2BpNta — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) August 20, 2025

