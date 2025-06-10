A 25-year-old lawyer in Lucknow passed away unexpectedly after having a heart attack while strolling around the court grounds in a tragic event that shocked many. On Monday afternoon, the young attorney, Abhishek, unexpectedly passed out while out for a walk with a coworker. The video shows that Abhishek felt lightheaded, lost his balance, and struck a nearby wall with his face before collapsing to the ground, unconscious. His body had gone completely limp, despite the panicked attempts of his walking companion to assist him. He was taken right away to a nearby hospital, but upon arrival, the doctors pronounced him dead. It was determined that a heart attack was the cause of death. Su
Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video)
A shocking incident from Lucknow shows a 25-year-old lawyer collapsing during a walk in the court premises. The tragic moment, caught on camera, reveals he died of a sudden heart attack.
