Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video)

A 25-year-old lawyer in Lucknow passed away unexpectedly after having a heart attack while strolling around the court grounds in a tragic event that shocked many. On Monday afternoon, the young attorney, Abhishek, unexpectedly passed out while out for a walk with a coworker. The video shows that Abhishek felt lightheaded, lost his balance, and struck a nearby wall with his face before collapsing to the ground, unconscious. His body had gone completely limp, despite the panicked attempts of his walking companion to assist him. He was taken right away to a nearby hospital, but upon arrival, the doctors pronounced him dead. It was determined that a heart attack was the cause of death. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Surat: Man Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack at Textile Shop Days After Engagement in Gujarat; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack

उत्तर प्रदेश – लखनऊ में 25 साल के अधिवक्ता अभिषेक सिंह की खड़े–खड़े मौत हो गई !! pic.twitter.com/LlADYEitQS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 9, 2025

