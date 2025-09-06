A shocking murder has rocked Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman and her lover brutally killed her husband over an illicit affair. The incident occurred in Kindipur village under Chanda police limits. Police revealed that on Wednesday night, Jaishankar made Mahesh drink alcohol until he was heavily intoxicated. Pooja, Mahesh’s wife, was then called to the scene, and together they carried out the murder. Jaishankar slit Mahesh’s throat with a sharp weapon, while Pooja struck his chest with a brick, killing him instantly. Disturbingly, Pooja was seen crying over her husband’s dead body after the attack to evade suspicion. Acting swiftly, police traced the couple using mobile call records and surveillance footage. Both were arrested within 24 hours and sent to jail, with Additional SP Akhand Pratap Singh confirming the arrests in a press briefing. ‘He Was Unable To Sexually Satisfy’: Woman Kills Husband Over Intimacy Issues and Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide in Delhi, Internet Search History Exposes Murder Plot.

Woman Kills Husband in Sultanpur

