Delhi, July 23: On Tuesday, July 22, the Delhi police arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband in the national capital over intimacy issues. Cops said that the woman tried to pass the murder as a suicide. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening, July 20, in Outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar. The deceased man was later identified as Mohammed Shahid alias Irfan (32).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police exposed the murder plot when they confronted the accused woman, Farzana Khan, with the suspicious internet search history on her phone. It is learnt that Khan allegedly searched for "on ways to kill a person" on the internet. When confronted, Khan admitted to killing her husband, stating that she was not happy with their relationship. Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Suicide Note Recovered.

Woman Confesses Murder, Says Husband Was Unable To Satisfy Her Sexually

In her confession, Farzana also told cops that her husband was unable to sexually satisfy her. She also revealed that Shahid was under heavy debt due to online gambling. Cops also learnt that Khan was having an affair with her husband's cousin. During the investigation, cops learnt that the couple hailed from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The alleged murder incident came to light on Sunday, July 20, when Shahid was rushed dead to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Shahid's brother, who took him to the hospital, told the cops that Farzana claimed that her husband died by suicide due to his gambling-related debts. However, cops grew suspicious when they saw three stab wounds on Shahid's body. Although Farzana told cops that Shahid stabbed himself, a postmortem examination conducted the next day pointed to murder. Delhi Shocker: Wife Sedates Husband With Sleeping Pills, Lover Electrocutes Him to Death.

After the doctor informed the cops that the stab wounds were inconsistent with suicide, the police's suspicion grew, and they examined Farzana's phone. "We found internet search history related to 'ways of killing someone using sleeping pills (sulphas), and how to delete chat histories'," a police officer said. After this, cops confronted Farzana, who allegedly broke down and confessed to killing her husband.

