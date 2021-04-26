Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday took to Twitter to express solidarity with India over the COVID-19 situation in the country. Pichai tweeted saying that he devastated to see the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India.

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)