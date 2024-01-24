A woman has been arrested for drowning her four-year-old nephew, who had blood cancer, in the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Wednesday afternoon. The incident was video recorded by the bystanders. The woman, identified as Sudha, had taken the boy, Ravi, to Har Ki Pauri ghat, a sacred spot on the banks of the river. She claimed that she had faith that immersing the boy in the river for a long time would heal his cancer. She held him underwater for about five minutes, ignoring his cries and struggles. Some people who saw the horrific act intervened and rescued the boy from the river. They tried to revive him, but it was too late. He was declared dead on the spot. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics).

Superstition Takes Life in Haridwar

