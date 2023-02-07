The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras high court. The apex court said that it cannot direct the Collegium to reconsider its recommendation relating to Victoria Gowri. Supreme Court Slams Uttar Pradesh Government, Says ‘Not Above Law Just Because One Is a Constitutional Authority’.

