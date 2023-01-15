The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule’s saree suddenly caught fire during an event in Maharashtra's Pune. Fortunately, she was not harmed by the mishap. MP Sule had come to an event in Pune. She was garlanding a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at that time her saree caught fire. Video: NCP MP Supriya Sule Helps Clear Traffic Jam on Maharashtra Highway.

Supriya Sule’s Saree Catches Fire:

