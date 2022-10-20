On Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule took to Twitter to share the conditions of roads and highways in Maharashtra. The NCP leader shared a video where she can be seen struck in traffic on the Palkhi Highway. In her post, Sule said that the Palkhi Highway from Hadapsar to Saswad urgently needs to be given top priority. "This road is in such bad condition and there is constant traffic jam here. Now it is such a situation that even if one car stops here, there is a huge traffic jam," Sule said. In the video, Sule can also be seen managing traffic as she helps the police constable to clear traffic on the highway. Video: Man Carries Niece's Body on Shoulders in MP's Chhatarpur After Hospital Refuses Hearse.

Supriya Sule Manages Traffic on Palkhi Highway

हडपसर ते सासवड या पालखी महामार्गाकडे तातडीने अगदी 'टॉप प्रायोरिटी'वर लक्ष देण्याची गरज आहे. या रस्त्याची प्रचंड अशी दुरवस्था झाली असून सातत्याने येथे वाहतूक कोंडी होते.आता तर अशी अवस्था आहे की येथे एक गाडी जरी बंद पडली तरी प्रचंड अशी वाहतूक कोंडी होते. pic.twitter.com/sRFfh4vn0s — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 20, 2022

