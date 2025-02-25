The West Bengal Police denied eve-teasing claims in Sutandra Chattopadhyay death case and said the 27-year-old event manager’s car was not chased by miscreants late on Sunday night before the crash that killed her. "The woman's car was refueled at a petrol pump before the accident, after which they continued on National Highway No. 19 towards Gaya. At the entrance to Panagarh, the white car of the Panagarh youths entered first, followed by the woman's car in pursuit," Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate CP Sunil Kumar Chowdhury said. "Another CCTV footage, recorded a few meters from the accident site, clearly shows the Panagarh youths' car chasing the woman's car as well. The events that transpired between Paraj and Panagarh are currently under investigation," he added. Sutandra Chattopadhyay Death Case: West Bengal Dancer and Event Management Professional Dies in Road Accident After Being Chased by Drunk Men.

Sutandra Chatterjee Death Case

Durgapur, West Bengal: Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate CP Sunil Kumar Chowdhury denied allegations of eve-teasing in connection with the death of a woman in an accident in Panagarh He says, "The woman's car was refueled at a petrol pump before the accident, after which… pic.twitter.com/IyRy9j9Gy9 — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)