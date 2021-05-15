Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, scores of people gathered outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai to get Remdesivir. A local said that his entire family is in the hospital and he has been trying for the last 10 days to get the drug, but hasn't got it yet.

Tamil Nadu: Scores of people gather outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai to get Remdesivir "My entire family is in hospital. I'm trying for last 10 days but haven't got medicine yet. Govt is trying to organise beds but no improvement on Remdesivir," says a local#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SnWUu7KkQj — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)