A massive fire broke out in an electronics warehouse in Puzhal on Friday night, January 12, 2024. Puzhal Police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter is underway. According to reports, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Furniture Manufacturing Company in Coimbatore, Firefighters Reach On Spot (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Fire

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out in an electronics warehouse in Puzhal last night. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Puzhal Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway into the matter. pic.twitter.com/xUFoXpOdcL — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

