Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a large number of people had gathered outside Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai to get Remdesivir for their family members.

Chennai: People gathered in large numbers outside Government Kilpauk Medical College to get Remdesivir for their family members#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/7gPzE5REWt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

