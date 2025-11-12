Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when a police vehicle collided head-on with their two-wheeler in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday, November 11. The deceased were identified as Prasad (25), his wife, Sathya (20), and their son, Ashwin. "The family was returning to their village after picking up a relative, Sonai Eswari (25), from Ananjiyur when the accident took place near Sakkudi. A speeding police vehicle of the Ramanathapuram district police hit the two-wheeler head-on. Prasad died on the spot, while Sathya and their child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Sonai Eswari sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital," Sivaganga SP Siva Prasad told news agency ANI. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Mother, Infant Among 3 Killed After Car Rams Government Bus on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

Couple, Their 2-Year-Old, Die After Speeding Police Car Collides With Their 2-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu

