Storm Warning Cage 3 on Sunday has been mounted at Pampan port in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. The Storm Warning Cage 3 has been mounted to warn of the danger of distant storms. The Storm Warning Cage 3 is set up as a warning for the port due to sudden downpour of rains with strong winds. The Storm Warning Cage 3 has been deployed after a depression is located in the Bay of Bengal about 320 km east of Nagai. Cyclone Amphan: 'Cyclone Warning Cage Number 2' Hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

‘Storm Warning Cage 3’ Mounted at Pampan Port

Tamil Nadu | 'Storm Warning Cage 3' has been mounted at Pampan port in Rameswaram today to warn of the danger of distant storms. pic.twitter.com/C0jvf8WUz2 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

