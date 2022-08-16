On Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, took an oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. Besides Yadav, four other MLAs took oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan in Patna to be part of Nitish Kumar's government. The move comes as CM Nitish Kumar expands his cabinet.

Check Tweet:

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, takes oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. #BiharCabinetExpansion pic.twitter.com/68zpjRUuPO — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)