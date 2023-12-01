In the ongoing Nagarjuna Sagar Dam dispute, an FIR has been filed against the Andhra Pradesh Police at Vijaypuri town police station for alleged trespassing and damaging dam gates. Reportedly, the complaint, lodged by Telangana Special Protection Force Police, accuses AP police of unauthorised entry, destruction of CCTV cameras, and releasing water into the right canal without permission. Telangana: Police Seize Gold and Silver Worth Over Rs 10 Crore in Miyapur During Election Code Vehicle Check (See Pics and Video).

FIR Against Andhra Pradesh Police

An FIR registered against the #AndhraPradesh #APPolice by #TelanganaPolice for Trespass and Bulldozed the gate, laid barbed wire fencing on the #NagarjunaSagar dam, by 500 armed forces and released water. Why #YSJagan govt did this, a few hours before #TelanganaElections2023 ??? pic.twitter.com/5xQlKXqUex — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 1, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Police Accused of Trespassing

An FIR has been registered against the Andhra Pradesh Police at Vijaypuri town police station in Nagarjuna Sagar Dam for trespassing and bulldozing the gates of dam. The AP police also laid barbed wires at gate no.13 and came in large numbers to illegally release the water. pic.twitter.com/1yQm5rQmVE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 1, 2023

