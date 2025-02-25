A 39-year-old Thane woman allegedly poisoned her 17-year-old disabled daughter, Yashasvi Pawar, due to frustration over her severe health condition. The accused woman, Snehal Pawar, with the aid of her mother, Surekha Mahangade (60) and an unidentified friend, disposed of the body, captured on CCTV, and placed into a car on February 19-20. Naupada police have filed murder charges against all three. Mahangade has confessed and will be arrested on Tuesday, while Snehal Pawar and her friend remain at large. Thane Shocker: Man Invites Friend for Outing to Vajreshwari, Rapes Her in Lodge; Later Blackmails With Video.

Frustrated Over Bedridden Daughter’s Health Issues, Mother Kills Her

CCTV Footage Exposes Shocking Disposal of 17-Year-Old Girl's Body in Thane Murder Case. Mother and Two Women Booked for Murder of Disabled Girl in Thane. Thane: A case has been registered at Naupada Police Station against a mother and two other women for the alleged murder of a… pic.twitter.com/6vLKmUSvCW — SUDHAKAR EDWIN NADAR (@nadarsudhakar29) February 24, 2025

