Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and Skills Development Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he receieved a leetre from unnamed NCB official against Sameer Wankede.Malik said that in the latter it was claimed that people were frame din fales cases. He demanded investigation into the matter. The Maharashtra Minister also shared a letter on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede."

Tweets By ANI:

The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases...Panchnamas were drafted at NCB office. We demand an investigation into this: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede through two private people in Mumbai and Thane is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Tweet By Nawab Malik:

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

