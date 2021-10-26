Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and Skills Development Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he receieved a leetre from unnamed NCB official against Sameer Wankede.Malik said that in the latter it was claimed that people were frame din fales cases. He demanded investigation into the matter. The Maharashtra Minister also shared a letter on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, "Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede."

Tweets By ANI:

Tweet By Nawab Malik:

