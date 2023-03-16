The defence ministry on Thursday approved proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for procurement of different military equipment and weapons for the Armed Forces. The decision came during a Defence Acquisition Council meeting chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh Says ‘Our Defence Shipyard Plays Pivotal Role in Strengthening the Navy and Coast Guard’.

The meeting of the defence acquisition council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for proposals to buy 60 Made in India Utility Helicopters Marine & BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS howitzers for Indian Army, 9 ALH Dhruv… https://t.co/dwE2iTVgyM — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

