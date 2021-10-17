WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech to complete the dossier, said WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL (Emergency use listing) for Covaxin. WHO has been working closely with BharatBiotech to complete the dossier: Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YKbra0B2qW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

