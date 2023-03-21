The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rain, and gusty gusts reaching 30 to 40 kmph in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad for the next 3-4 hours. Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to light drizzles, which effectively bought down the heat.

Mumbai Weather Forecast on March 21:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)