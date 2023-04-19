Amid Apple's big week planned in India, CEO Tim Cook met PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Cook took to Twitter to share a photo of him and PM Modi in which both are seen shaking hands. Sharing the handshake photo, Cook wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country." (sic) Apple Store in Delhi: Tech Giant Previews Its Second Physical Store in India in Select CityWalk Mall, CEO Tim Cook To Greet First Customers on April 20.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

