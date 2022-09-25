PM Narendra Modi, in the 93rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, said that India is scaling new heights in para-sports. He also appreciated people working on the ground to promote fitness culture and sports among the specially-abled. PM Modi said, "Today, India is scaling new heights in para-sports, which we have witnessed in multiple tournaments. There are many people who are working on the ground to promote fitness culture among the specially-abled, strengthening their self-confidence." Mann Ki Baat on September 25, 2022 Live Streaming: Watch and Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Address to the Nation via All India Radio Programme.

Check Tweet:

