Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore for Manish Narwal who won a gold medal and Rs 4 crore for Singhraj Adhana for winning silver medal for India in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

