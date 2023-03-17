According to reports, the Group 1 Prelims, AEE, and DAO exams have been cancelled after reports suggest that there has been a TSPSC paper leak. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notice and said that the Group 1 Prelims, AEE, and DAO exams have been cancelled after careful examination of the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and internal enquiry conducted by the commission. "It is decided to conduct Group 1 preliminary examination on June 11, 2023, again", the notice said. Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Sits on Hunger Strike Against TSPSC Paper Leak (Watch Video).

Group 1 Prelims, AEE, DAO Exams Cancelled

