On Friday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay went on a day-long hunger strike at the state party's headquarters in protest against the state government's failure to order an investigation into the purported Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak by a sitting HC judge. TSPSC Exam Paper Leak 2023: Telangana Cancels Exam Conducted On March 5, New Dates To Be Out Soon.

Bandi Sanjay Sits on Hunger Strike in Hyderabad:

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay sits on a day-long hunger strike at the state party headquarters demanding that the state govt order a judicial inquiry by a sitting HC judge into the alleged Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak. pic.twitter.com/BLhSrNQRgl — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

