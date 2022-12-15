After reports claimed that Pakistan-Made Chili Mili candy containing 'halal' beef gelatin were being sold in Rajasthan's Udaipur, state's food safety department issued a statement and said that they visited a chocolate shop and found some packets of chocolates that are said to be made in Pakistan. "Some samples sent for testing, we'll take action after getting reports," a Food Safety Officer said when asked about Pak-made chocolates being sold in Udaipur. Pakistan-Made Chili Mili Candy That Contains 'Halal' Beef Gelatin Being Sold in Udaipur: Reports.

Pak-Made Chocolates Being Sold in Udaipur

Udaipur, Raj | Based on media reports,we visited a chocolate shop&found some packets of chocolates that are said to be Pak-made.Some samples sent for testing,we'll take action after getting reports:Food Safety Officer,on being asked about Pak-made chocolates being sold in Udaipur pic.twitter.com/qljDkZlyig — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 15, 2022

