Mumbai, December 15: Outrage erupted in Rajasthan after reports stating that Pakistan-Made Chili Mili candy containing 'halal' beef gelatin is being sold in Udaipur. As per reports, the Pakistan-made candy called "Chili Mili" which contains beef gelatin is sold across Rajasthan.

Reports also suggested that the candy chocolates were sold hardly 50 meters away from Udaipur's police control room. After reports of Pakistan-made candy being sold came to light, Rajasthan's Food Inspector Ashok Gupta and a team from the Medical and Health Department arrived at the shop and seized all the beef candies. Udaipur Blast: Explosion on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track, Train Services Suspended (Watch Video).

Reportedly, the Chili Mili candies were sold at a shop named Cocolate and Birthday Decoration Items at the Delhi Gate intersection in Udaipur. After seizing the chocolates, food inspectors have sent the candies to forensic lab for testing.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Food Safety Officer said, "Based on media reports, we visited a chocolate shop & found some packets of chocolates that are said to be Pak-made. Some samples sent for testing, we'll take action after getting reports."

Officials also found that the candies were supplied to several other shops in the city. When questioned, the shopkeeper said that he bought the chocolates from Mumbai’s Crawford market. He told food officers that he bought three boxes of the Chili Mili beef chocolate but sold only one. Rajasthan: Gold Worth Over Rs 14 Lakh Recovered From Passenger’s Shoe at Jaipur International Airport (See Pics).

The officials seizes two packets of Chili Mili beef chocolate that contained 24 toffees. The incident came to light after locals read the ingredients of the candy chocolates and raised objection to its sale. They even requested the authorities to stop its sales.

