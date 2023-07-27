NCW (National Commission for Women) member Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday arrived in Udupi to look into the college washroom incident. While addressing the media, Sundar said that there is no truth to the rumours that there were hidden cameras in toilets. "There is no truth in it. False videos are going around. It is an institution so there can't be any hidden cameras. We are talking to the police," she said. Sundar added that an investigation from the police department and the investigation from the woman's wing will continue, and a conclusion will arrive very soon. Udupi College Washroom Video Incident: Two FIRs Filed in Karnataka Medical College Case; NCW to Launch Probe.

Udupi College Washroom Video Incident:

#WATCH | Udupi Video Incident: NCW (National Commission for Women) member Khushbu Sundar says, "There are rumours that there were hidden cameras in toilets. There is no truth in it. False videos are going around. It is an institution so there can't be any hidden cameras. We are… pic.twitter.com/zhDDSevgIX — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)