While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Gyan Bharatam Mission to survey, document, and conserve India’s vast manuscript heritage. The initiative will collaborate with academic institutions, museums, libraries, and private collectors to preserve over 1 crore manuscripts. Additionally, a National Digital Repository of Indian Knowledge Systems will be established to facilitate knowledge sharing. This move aims to safeguard ancient texts and promote India’s rich intellectual legacy. The initiative is expected to enhance research and cultural preservation efforts across the country. Union Budget 2025-26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana To Boost Productivity, Says 1.7 Crore Farmers Will Be Benefitted (Watch Video).

Gyan Bharatam Mission Announced

