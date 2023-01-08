In a horrific incident reported from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a woman has been taken into police custody for sacrificing her 4-month-old child to fulfill her wish. The woman was allegedly having an affair with a tantrik who told her to sacrifice her child in order to get what she wanted. The incident happened in Dhanaudih village which falls under the jurisdiction of Gosaiganj police station of Sultanpur where 35-year-old Manju Devi sacrificed her child by cutting him with a shovel in front of a black idol. Manju Devi was arrested by the police on Sunday and the investigation is underway. The police also recovered the shovel used to kill the child. Hyderabad Chain Snatching Horror: 20 Police Teams on Trail of UP Duo Behind Series of Chain Snatchings; CCTV Footages Under Scanner

Watch Video:

Police Statement:

थाना गोसाईगंज क्षेत्र के धनउडीह गांव में एक महिला द्वारा अपने ही लगभग 4 माह के शिशु की फावडे से हत्या कर दी गयी। थाना स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। उक्त सम्बंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक सुलतानपुर की बाइट pic.twitter.com/nrbyQeY7Oa — Sultanpur Police (@PROCell19) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)