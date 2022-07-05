A SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft carrying passengers from Delhi to Dubai had to be landed in Karachi, Pakistan, after developing a technical malfunction. All aboard the plane were safe. SpiceJet replacement aircraft arrives in Karachi from Mumbai. Replacement aircraft, Boeing 737 Max plane will be taking passengers to Dubai. The replacement aircraft landed at 5:45PM Pakistan Time.

#UPDATE | SpiceJet replacement aircraft arrives in Karachi from Mumbai. Boeing 737 Max plane will be taking passengers to Dubai. The replacement aircraft landed at 5:45PM Pakistan Time. — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

