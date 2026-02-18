Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson were seen in a heated exchange during their crucial ICC T20 World Cup match against Namibia. Following his dismissal for 38, television cameras captured an animated Agha reacting angrily to Hesson’s technical feedback in the dugout. The frustration culminated in the skipper slamming a water bottle onto the ground, highlighting the immense pressure on the squad following a recent heavy defeat to India. Sahibzada Farhan Hits Maiden T20I Hundred, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Tempers Flare Between Coach and Captain

Mike hesson and salman ali agha not looking happy at all something is wrong in the camp #PakVNam #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Uprt8BA3hL — Haider Ali (@HaiderAlikahoot) February 18, 2026

