In a new video going around the internet, an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus driver was seen stopping his vehicle in the middle of a road for bhandara, which the locals organised in Lucknow. The halted bus caused a traffic jam, as cars were seen standing in a long line behind the vehicle. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Rishi. He also tagged the Uttar Pradesh police, the traffic department's account. Taking cognisance of the video, the UP Police launched a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-Drag Case: Biker Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by UP Roadways Bus for 12 Kilometres in Etah (Watch Video).

Bus Driver Stops Vehicle on Road For Bhandara:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)