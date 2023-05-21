Etah, May 21: In another hit-and-drag case, a UP Roadways bus rammed into a bike and dragged it for about 12 kms in Etah, killing the biker. The incident occurred during the intervening night of May 19 and 20. Uttar Pradesh: Biker Dies as UP Roadways Bus Drags Two-Wheeler for 12 Kilometres in Etah (Watch Video).

The dead body was sent for an autopsy. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Varshney and his family was later handed over his body. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Truck Driver Drags Car For Several Kilometres in Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Biker Dies as UP Roadways Bus Rams Into Two-Wheeler

यूपी रोडवेज के कहर बरपाती रफ्तार... •एटा में रोडवेज बस ने बाइक सवार को रौंदा •मौके पर ही हुई युवक विकास वाष्णेय की दर्दनाक मौत •लगभग 12 किलोमीटर तक घिसटती गई बाइक, चालक ने नहीं रोकी बस। •एटा शहर पार कर 12 किलोमीटर दूर पिलुआ थाने पर हुई पकड़ pic.twitter.com/M2PLsDxdbl — Shivam Bajpai (@JBreakingBajpai) May 20, 2023

The Etah police said that they have launched a probe into the matter but no arrests have yet been made. Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).