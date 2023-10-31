A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Yashoda Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday evening. A video from the location has surfaced on social media that shows raging flames engulfing the warehouse. Fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad’s Kath Bazar Area.

Uttar Pradesh Fire Video

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Fire breaks out in a scrap warehouse in Yashoda Nagar. Fire tenders reached at the spot pic.twitter.com/8VezRte2vs — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

