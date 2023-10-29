Firozabad, October 29: Twenty-four shops were gutted in a fire that broke out on Sunday in the Kath Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. Fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flame and no casualties were reported so far. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Kath Bazar Area in Firozabad, 24 Shops Gutted (Watch Video)

Superintendent of Police (Firozabad) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that the fire was yet to be controlled and the area had been evacuated. Pune Fire Video: E-Bike Engulfs in Blaze Near DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported

Uttar Pradesh Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in the Kath Bazar area in UP's Firozabad. Fire tenders on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AGyd4MtXx0 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

"We received the information about an hour ago that a fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area where furniture work is carried out. It was a major fire which is yet to be controlled. Around 24 shops have been gutted in the fire," he said. Further details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).