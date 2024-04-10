A restaurant in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was engulfed in flames due to a short circuit, causing panic in the area. Aligarh Additional Municipal Magistrate Sanjay Mishra confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred near the railway station. Upon receiving a distress call, fire brigade personnel, police, and officials swiftly responded to the scene. The fire, suspected to have originated from a short circuit, prompted the deployment of three fire tenders to contain the blaze and prevent further damage. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Flames Engulf Flat in Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Apartment in Indirapuram, Firefighters Rush to Scene.

Aligarh Restaurant Fire

#WATCH | Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh Additional Municipal Magistrate Sanjay Mishra says, "It happened just infront of the railway station and due to short circuit fire broke out...Post a telephone call, the fire brigade, police and I arrived at the spot." pic.twitter.com/wOksMAiaYB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2024

