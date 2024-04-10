Flames erupted in a flat at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, UP, on Wednesday morning, April 10, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the scene. The fire reportedly engulfed the flat, causing concerns among residents. Firefighters rushed to the spot to combat the blaze and prevent further escalation. Details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties or injuries are awaited as the situation unfolds. Ghaziabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Lal Kuan Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh, Video Shows Raging Flame.

Fire Breaks Out in Flat at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Apartment

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in a flat at Jaipuria Sunrise Greens apartment in Indirapuram, #Ghaziabad, UP. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Ako0Z8UEG2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2024

