A video is doing rounds online where some youths can be seen celebrating their birthday on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The youths burst firecrackers on the road, resulting in the blocking of the road for hours. The Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of the viral video and booked the youths under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "Police Station Sector-24 is taking necessary legal action by identifying the boys seen in the video in the said case," Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted. UP Chain Snatching Video: Man Snatches Woman’s Chain in Lucknow, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Birthday Celebrations on Road:

उक्त प्रकरण में वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे लड़कों को चिंन्हित कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई थाना सेक्टर-24 पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही हैं। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)