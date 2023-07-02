A woman walking on the road was robbed of her gold chain in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. CCTV footage showed the chain snatcher tailing her and stealing the gold chain in broad daylight. The woman briefly struggled but let go of her chain. She, however, chased the man but in vain. The thief ran away with the gold chain. The incident occurred on July 1 at around 5 pm. Sex Inside UP Roadways Bus: Conductor Suspended After Video of Him in Having Sexual Intercourse With Girl Inside State Transport Bus Goes Viral.

UP Chain Snatching Video:

यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ मे यह सब आम बात है! चोर बदमाश आता है और महिलाओं से छिनतई कर के आराम से निकल जाता है! देखो कैसे बेखौफ लुटेरे ने महिला का पीछा करते हुए चैन छीन कर भाग गया? देश के गृह मंत्री जी ने कहा था– यूपी मे महिलाएं गहना लाद कर घूम सकती है!pic.twitter.com/hBETl4QVmJ — Sadaf Afreen صدف (@s_afreen7) July 2, 2023

