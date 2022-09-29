Case has been registered against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal after he made objectionable remarks on social media regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder. The death of Ankita Bhandari, which is now being probed as a case of murder, triggered massive outrage. The alleged involvement of a BJP leader’s son has added to the fury of the people. Bhandari was found dead by the police six days after she was reported missing. Her body was fished out of Cheela canal, near Rishikesh, and it was revealed that she was pressured by Pulkit Arya and others to provide “special service” to clients at the resort.

Uttarakhand | A case has been registered at Raiwala PS against RSS leader Vipin Karnwal for spreading enmity & tension in the society after he allegedly made objectionable remarks on social media regarding the Ankita murder case. Search on to nab him: CO Rishikesh DC Dondhiyal — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2022

