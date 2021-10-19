In an incident of cloudburst in a village of Ramgarh in Nanital district several people are fared injured and trapped under debris. Police authorities have rushed to the spot. More details about the incident are awaited.

Uttarakhand: A incident of cloudburst reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district. People feared trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/snunAE3Hut — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Rescue Operation Underway:

#UPDATE | Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district, their actual number is yet to be ascertained: Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini #Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

