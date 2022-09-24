Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi to investigate the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Bhandari, a 19-yr-old receptionist, was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya on Friday. Arya and two employees of the resort he owns have been arrested.

Check Tweet:

Uttarakhand | Ankita Bhandari murder case: An SIT under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi has been formed to investigate the case: CM PS Dhami 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has now been arrested pic.twitter.com/Jkn5C8dtmL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

