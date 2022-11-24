Amid the rising number of reported cases of Measles in the city, Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC Executive Health Officer on Thursday said that vaccination is important to mark children safe. "The child may suffer complications leading to death. BMC has organized more than 300 beds," she added. Earlier, Dr Gomare also said that the high-risk area is M-East and few other parts of Mumbai that have reported a high number of measles cases. "A total of 22 outbreaks & 9 deaths have been reported," she said. Measles Outbreak in Mumbai: BMC Appeals for Vaccination Amid Hike in Cases of Viral Infection.

