Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): After measles immunization dropped significantly and with millions of children missing vaccination, the cases of measles in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country are seeing a hike as the total number on Wednesday stood at 233.

In Mumbai, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as many as 12 deaths have been reported this year, with an 8-month-old succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, being the latest tragic news on this front.

The stats of 2020 showed 25 cases while 9 cases were reported in 2021.

Amid the hike in measles cases in the city, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.

"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.

Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The teams will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate requisite operationalising control and containment measures against measles.

As per the press statement, the Central team to Ranchi comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH), New Delhi. While, the Central team to Ahmedabad will comprise experts from PHO, Mumbai, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital (KSCH), New Delhi and the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare (RoHFW), Ahmedabad. Also, the Central team to Malappuram will consist of experts from RoHFW, Thiruvananthapuram, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi.

The teams will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in the three cities.

The teams will also coordinate with the States to ensure active case search in the area and with VRDLs for testing of the identified cases, the statement added. (ANI)

