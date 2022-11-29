In an unfortunate incident, a man suddenly collapsed on the ground and died while he was dancing at a wedding function in Varanasi. The man, who was attending his nephew's wedding, can be seen dancing happily with other family members. Moments later, he suddenly collapses on the ground. The video has now gone viral on the internet. Video: Man Collapses While Dancing During Marriage Ceremony in Rajasthan’s Pali, Dies of Heart Attack.

Man Suddenly Collapses While Dancing:

