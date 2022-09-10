South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Forest (BSF) has seized 21 Gold biscuits from the unidentified men who tried to smuggle the biscuits from Bangladesh to India. The Gold coins were hidden inside plastic bottles. Earlier in July, the Bengal BSF had foiled another smuggling bid where they had seized 41.49 kgs of gold valuing Rs. 21.22 crore.

Watch Video:

Vigilant troops of BOP-MamaBhagina #BSF South Bengal Frontier foiled smuggling attempt &seized 21 no's Gold biscuits being smuggled from BD to India which hidden inside plastic Bottle.This is how Smugglers use different modus Operandi to Smuggle gold from BD to India.#alertBSF pic.twitter.com/zpIT9ZJxFr — BSF_SOUTH BENGAL: KOLKATA (@BSF_SOUTHBENGAL) September 9, 2022

